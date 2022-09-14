Dionne Warwick says Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know what he’s missing with his ‘25-year rule’

Dionne Warwick says Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know what he is missing with his supposed “25-year rule”. The 81-year-old Walk on By singer added it was the actor’s loss for dating women who are no older than 25.

She tweeted on Wednesday: “I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing.” The mom of two’s message to her 608 000-plus followers quickly racked up almost 700 comments, with many praising Warwick as a “legend”. It comes as DiCaprio, 47, is back on the market after it emerged in August he had quietly split from his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone – a few months after she turned 25.

Insiders said the pair grew apart after seven years, and called it a day earlier this summer.

A source last month told The Sun: “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.” DiCaprio hasn’t previously publicly dated a woman over 25, with his exes Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Blake Lively not being over that age when they were together.

Morrone previously hit back when quizzed about their 22-year age gap, saying people should be free to date whoever they want without question.

