DJ Zinhle has had enough of online trolls after video surfaces showing her and Nadia Nakai in groove

DJ Zinhle has had a rocky few weeks. Things kicked off when online trolls accused her of disrespecting her baby daddies when she wished them happy Father’s Day on separate social media platforms.

Story continues below Advertisement

And then she had to deal with online users spewing hateful comments when pictures of her sans make-up made it on to the world wide web. But there’s always one straw that broke the camel’s back, and this time the ‘Umlilo’ hitmaker hit back at her detractors. A seemingly innocent video of her and Nadia Nakai greeting each other in groove started doing the rounds over the weekend.

Nakai, AKA’s new squeeze, approached Zinhle and the two of them chatted like old friends. Because AKA and Zinhle share a child together, many had something to say about the encounter, and most of the comments were negative. Tweeps got personal and discussed the former couple’s co-parenting practices, and how both women had been “fake” with each other.

Story continues below Advertisement

Others wondered if Zinhle was still holding a candle for her ex. Zinhle had just about had enough and tweeted: “This video is not fun, people prefer hate & bitterness between women for their own entertainment … it’s not gonna be us … our family is good … sorry to disappoint.”

Story continues below Advertisement

This video is not fun, people prefer hate & bitterness between women for their own entertainment… it’s not gonna be us.. our family is good.. sorry to disappoint. https://t.co/wRxeezM8tS — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 9, 2022 Even Anele Mdoda entered the fray and defended her colleague, saying: “The same people that dared to opine on Zinhle and Aka and how they choose to raise their daughter in an environment filled with love and no anxiety-causing tension are the same ones that preach mental health and throw around buzzwords like heal.”

Story continues below Advertisement