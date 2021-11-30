DJ Zinhle throws AKA curve ball, catches Murdah Bongz off guard

Fans of DJ Zinhle’s new reality TV show ’DJ Zinhle: Unexpected’, know that there’s there’s never a dull moment in the Jiyane household. The mom of two and her Black Motion bae Murdah Bongz just welcomed the birth of their first child together in September.

And while the two are revelling in the glow of Baby Asante, the ’Umlilo’ hitmaker is under no illusions when it comes to her blended family. Zinhle shares six-year-old daughter Kairo Forbes with former partner AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes. Bongz too has another child from a previous relationship.

In the latest episode of ’DJ Zinhle: Unexpected’, she and AKA discussed the way forward, with him explaining that he hoped her baby was a boy. “He said ’I need to know the details’, so I said ’okay it is a girl’”, said Zinhle. AKA then had to contain himself after telling her that it feels like it’s his baby, seeing as the former couple share a child together.

“Well obviously Bongani has a relationship with Kairo. So you guys can’t ask me not to have a relationship with this one,” he told her. However, their conversation didn’t go down too well with Bongz. “Bongani is baby steps because I won’t lie… I thought Bongani is going to be the easy one about this whole thing and I thought Kiernan would be difficult but actually it is the other way around,” said Zinhle.