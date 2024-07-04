Does the beard make the man? Women weigh in

A recent Dating.com survey revealed that 86% of single women prefer men with facial hair as it makes them appear more masculine and mature. The researchers also noted that, on average, men with facial hair in one or more dating profile pictures received three times more matches than those without.

However, proper grooming is also important. 77% of respondents shared that it's a turn-off if the beard or moustache isn't properly groomed. Nearly half of those surveyed reported that while they enjoy facial hair, they prefer a beard and moustache combination over a moustache alone. Less than 5% of those surveyed said they would not date someone with facial hair. A fuller beard is also perceived as indicative of good fathering ability and greater investment in offspring.

And the effect works both ways. In various other studies, men have reported feeling more confident when sporting a healthy beard and less insecure about physical imperfections that a beard helps to disguise. “Whether you prefer the little scruff or five o'clock shadow that 65% of respondents in the Dating.com study preferred, or a full-blown wizard’s wonder, it’s tough to grow a beard when you simply don’t have the coverage or thickness that it requires,” says Dr. Kashmal Kalan, Medical Director of Alvi Armani South Africa in Sandton City. “Your age, genetics, ethnicity, testosterone levels, immune conditions like Alopecia, your eating habits, and even your stress levels can all lead to an inability to grow a healthy beard.”

The good news is that beard transplants are becoming increasingly popular, putting it within anyone’s reach to have the perfect facial hair. Dr. Kalan explains: “With the patient under topical anaesthetic, healthy follicles are individually extracted from a hair-rich donor area – typically at the back and sides of the head. They are then individually transplanted into the sparse recipient areas, at specific angles to achieve a completely natural effect. These follicles will start generating healthy hair about three months after the procedure. They also tend to be much more resistant to the factors that cause hair loss and should keep producing healthy hair with proper care.” He stresses that it’s imperative to do thorough research when it comes to the clinic you choose and the techniques they use, focusing strongly on their credentials, reputation, and client reviews.