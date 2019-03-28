Women today are more educated than ever before, but are we necessarily wiser? Picture: Pexels

Traditionally, men were the breadwinners and women stayed home to take care of the home and children. Gender roles were clear and as long as each partner fulfilled their role, there was harmony in the relationship. So does the modern woman still need a man? Women today are more educated than ever before, but are we necessarily wiser? We are more privileged than any generation before us, yet we seem to find it difficult to sustain happy, healthy relationships.

There are talks and workshops and support groups available for women empowerment and the majority of western women have discarded the aprons, perfectly coiffed hair and immaculately kept homes for a career, success and independence.

While the traditional woman looked for a man who was strong, responsible and a good provider; women today are perfectly capable of taking care of themselves. So does the modern woman even need a man? Of course we do!

Every person, woman or man, wants to feel the special bond with one person that you sincerely love and adore. We want to navigate life with someone who can share the happy times and be present for us during the challenging times.

So why then do so many smart, independent, successful women find themselves alone? Could it be that we lost sight that feminism is about an EQUAL right to education and opportunities and have become extreme in our expectations of men?

Extreme feminist groups tear men down while building women up. We talk about the “battle” of the sexes. We cannot put men down and expect them to do better. We also cannot expect the man of today to pay for the sins of all men of the past.

So perhaps it time we looked at relationships in a whole new light. While the traditional roles are no longer acceptable, it seems that the “masculine” modern woman is also not an option.

If any of this resonates with you then it’s time to find a balance. Relationships today, the successful ones at least, are about partnerships. There is an equal exchange of energy. If we have high expectations, it’s because we have a lot to give. We want someone who complements us. Masculine energy finds feminine energy attractive.

Kas Naidoo is a relationship coach and matchmaker

