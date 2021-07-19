Dr Musa Mthombeni pays lobola for fiancée Liesl Laurie
Media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni is officially off the market as he has paid lobola for his fiancée, Liesl Laurie.
The medical doctor took to social media to announce that he sent cows to the Laurie family, and they accepted them.
“11 months ago, I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend … today she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed,” said Dr Mthombeni.
The former Miss South Africa also shared her excitement of becoming Mrs Mthombeni. She said: “Say cheese Makoti. So will it be Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni or Liesl Mthombeni?”
11 months ago, I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend… today she’s my wife.— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) July 18, 2021
Your cows were well fed 🐄🐄🐄 pic.twitter.com/sY41llu1bd
The couple looked beautiful in African attire by Lufi-D. Both their comments sections are filled with love, people wishing them well on their new journey.
Turns out my cows were well fed and on stand-by… pic.twitter.com/jv2hlUeGSH— Liesl Laurie (@LieslLaurie) July 18, 2021
“I love this! A man who doesn’t waste time. Congratulations to you both,” Joburg businesswoman Farah Fortune said.
Twitter user @letsomotaung29 said: “Congratulations. You have done well. Wishing you lots of joy in your marriage. Marriage is a beautiful thing and don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Kumnandi emendweni Dr. Halala!!”
Others even commented about how Dr Mthombeni’s late best friend Akhumzi Jezile would be so proud of him.
“Can't help it but think of how proud uNgulube (Akhumzi) would have been right now. I wish you well! The Lord has done an amazing thing in your lives,” committed @ThabangMG1.
Mthombeni proposed to Laurie in June this year.