Duchess Meghan admits she went into marriage ’naively’ as she didn’t know much about royal family

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, didn’t research the royal family before she married Prince Harry. The 38-year-old former actress tied the knot with Harry in 2018, and has now admitted she didn’t know much about his famous family because she grew up in America, and didn’t do any background research before they married. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for her tell-all interview – which aired on Sunday – she explained: “I’d say I went into it naively, because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the Royal Family. It wasn’t something that was part of conversation at home, it wasn’t something that we followed. “I didn't do any research. I've never looked up my husband online. I just didn't feel the need to, because everything I needed to know he was sharing with me. Or everything that we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.” Meghan also explained she “didn’t really understand” what it would mean to be a working royal, but knew she was “aligned” with Harry’s beliefs when it came to their charitable causes.

She added: "I didn't really understand what the job was. What does it mean to be a working royal, what do you do? I knew that he and I were aligned on all of our cause driven work because that was part of our connection and what we talked about in the beginning of our courtship.”

The former ‘Suits’ star then insisted the “reality” of the royal family is different from the public perception.

She said: "I didn't romanticise any part of it, but I think that's ... as Americans especially, what do you know about the royals? It's what you read in fairy tales. So it's easy to have an image of it that is so far from reality. And that's what's been tricky over the past four years.

“When the perception and the reality are two very different things and you're being judged on the perception, but you're living the reality. There's a complete misalignment and there's no way to explain that to people."