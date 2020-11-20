Duchess Meghan’s ex-husband has been an enigma all these years... until now

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Not much is known about Trevor Engelson. You’d be forgiven if the name doesn’t ring a bell, unless you’re a diehard Meghan Markle fan. The US film producer is the ex-husband of the Duchess of Sussex, and he’s been keeping a relatively low profile since his ex married into royalty. Now, thanks to Markle’s estranged half brother Thomas Markle Jnr, the former couple’s relationship has become a topic of discussion. During an exclusive interview with the British Daily Express, Markle Jnr revealed some insights into the workings of their dynamics. According to him, his half sister was “head over heels” in love with Engelson.

During a previous interview with royal biographer Andrew Morton, he said: “She was completely head over heels and seemed really happy when I saw them together, despite the sad circumstances. They seemed extremely happy together.”

He recalled seeing the couple together at her grandmother’s funeral in 2011.

The two met in 2004 and lived together in Los Angeles. They tied the knot in 2011 during an intimate wedding in Jamaica with just close friends and family.

Markle Jnr said that the funeral was the first time Engelson was introduced to several members of the family.

However, the distance while Markle was away filming ’Suits’ in Canada did much to drive a wedge between them.

They divorced in 2013.

And despite the affection between the couple, Markle Jnr admitted to The Express that he had some reservations about the relationship.

“I met Trevor two or three times before my grandmother’s funeral - he’s a really good guy, really nice guy,” he said.

“But then at my grandmother’s funeral I saw this side of Meghan, like scowling at him and him cowering like a puppy dog and doing what he’s told.

“And really just treating him like… and he worshipped the ground she walked on.”