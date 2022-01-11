Ellie Goulding calls hubby Caspar Jopling 'the kindest, best person I know' in sweet birthday post

Ellie Goulding has called her husband “the kindest, best person I know” in a touching birthday message. The ‘Starry Eyed’ hitmaker wished art dealer Caspar Jopling - whom she married in 2019- a happy 30th birthday on Instagram, and took the opportunity to share how much she adores her man as she thanked him for his love.

The 35-year-old musician shared a photo of them together in the ocean, and wrote: “Happy 30th birthday to my extraordinary husband. You are the kindest, best person I know. Thank you for loving me.” The ‘Love Like Me Do’ songstress wrote the message alongside a black and white slideshow of the couple together on her Instagram Stories.

This comes after the ‘Fitter. Calmer. Stronger’ author shared about the “crippling anxiety” she was experiencing after coming back to work after three weeks since giving birth to her first child, seven-month-old Arthur, and gave Caspar a shout-out as a source of support. Ellie said: “Happy New Year everyone... This past year has been the very best of my life. I became a mother, the greatest joy I've know.

I've had time to sit down with great musicians and writers and made exciting new music that I hope will give people who hear it the same euphoric escape that I experienced when writing it. "I have released my first book, performed to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the President and Joni Mitchell (and I can't explain how grateful I am for that privilege). "I have a dog and a cat that love me, I have my friends that really love me, and I have a husband that adores and supports me every single day.