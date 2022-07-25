Elon Musk had 'brief affair' with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife

The 51-year-old business magnate - who split from pop singer Grimes in September 2021 after three years of dating - had an affair with the Google co-founder's wife in December 2021 which ultimately led to their divorce, sources close to the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

The alleged affair would have also taken place close to the time that Elon - who has a total of 10 children from various relationships - welcomed now-seven-month-old daughter Exa Dark with the 'Oblivion' hitmaker.

The WSJ also explained that as a result of the affair, the Tesla founder - who was close friends with Sergey for a number of years and is thought to have borrowed around $500 000 from him during the 2008 financial crisis - and his fellow multi-billionaire are allegedly no longer on speaking terms and Sergey intends to sell his personal investments in Elon's companies.

The WSJ reports: "In recent months, there has been growing tension between the two men and their teams, according to the people familiar with the matter. Mr. Brin has ordered his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Mr. Musk’s companies, some of those people said. It couldn’t be learned how large those investments are, or whether there have been any sales."

The outlet claimed to have contacted all parties involved for a comment on the alleged affair, but all requests went unanswered.