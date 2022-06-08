Emma Heming Willis trying to prioritise her own needs after Bruce Willis’ brain condition diagnosis

The 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia – a degenerative condition affecting the ability to communicate – back in March and now his wife Emma, 43, has admitted that she is also trying to take care of herself, although she is “not perfect” at it. Back in May, she said: “Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring” and took to social media on Monday to explain that she is “trying” her best.

Sharing an image of the initial quote, she wrote on Instagram: “When you put everyone’s needs above your own, no one wins. I don’t do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be, for the people I love and adore.” The “Expendables” star has been married to model Emma, since 2009 and has daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9, with her and is also father to Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore. Emma’s comments come just weeks after she admitted that she “struggles” with self-care following her husband’s diagnosis.