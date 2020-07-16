Enhle Mbali pens lengthy IG post. Black Coffee responds with 'seek help.... please'

Enhle Mbali has had a tough few years. Going through a divorce is not for the fainthearted. Doing it in public is a different story all together. The fashion designer and actress now faces another hurdle after confirming to her fans that she has tested positive for Covid-19. It's become all to much for the "Rockville" star. Taking to Instagram, Mbali poured her heart out to her more than 2 million followers. "The last 3 years have been testing. Emotionally, physically and mentally," she wrote.

"I have been through so many life changes and I’m greatfull (sic) as the universe continues to show me my greatness, even when it was being viciously striped away from me, and none existent finish lines were being drawn on the ground and removed just before I reach them, the spirit of hopelessness would knock at my door reminding me of my unhappiness."

The lengthy post could be making reference to estranged husband Black Coffee as the two find themselves in the middle of an acrimonious divorce. "They will cheat, mistreat you, allow others to mistreat you only because you give them permission," she added.

Mbali also mentions her battle with coronavirus: "Yesterday was the worst days, I was pretty sure my chest would give in, I gave myself permission to heal and also to ask for help."

The post gives some inkling as to Mbali's current state of mind, something which wasn't lost on her estranged hubby who commented on the post: "Seek help.... please."

The comment has since been deleted. Picture: @Advovolicious/Twitter





Black Coffee's comment has since been deleted, with her fans trying to figure out if it was genuine concern for his ex or further stoking the fires of their already strained relationship.

Fans tried to decipher the post and came up with their own versions of what Mbali was actually trying to say. But the overall consensus is that most felt her pain.

In short: when she was married to her ex, he made her loose her 20year old self who was capable of entangling and now that they separated she then went back to fatch her old self.she tested positive for Covid-19 and she busy spreading it on set and blames coffee for it. pic.twitter.com/jJCFzPNsZD — Pride Of The Ancestors (@viciousman_a) July 16, 2020





My ex Fiance sent me a "PLEASE HEAL AND MOVE ON TEXT" after me telling him how he broke me...



Its the most annoying thing ever... and painful as well... this men cheat on us, lie to us, then when we express how we feel, we being made to look insane 😢Abuse on abuse — oFentse💕 (@fancyDramancia) July 16, 2020





People who haven’t gone through what Mbali is going through they’ll never understand. We might have different experiences but being cheated on by a narcassist is even worse. — Princess Tau Phoofolo ⚜️👑 (@letsieza) July 16, 2020



















