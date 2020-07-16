Enhle Mbali pens lengthy IG post. Black Coffee responds with 'seek help.... please'
Enhle Mbali has had a tough few years. Going through a divorce is not for the fainthearted. Doing it in public is a different story all together.
The fashion designer and actress now faces another hurdle after confirming to her fans that she has tested positive for Covid-19. It's become all to much for the "Rockville" star.
Taking to Instagram, Mbali poured her heart out to her more than 2 million followers.
"The last 3 years have been testing. Emotionally, physically and mentally," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
The last 3 years have been testing. Emotionally, physically and mentally. I have been through so many life changes and I’m greatfull as the universe continues to show me my greatness , even when it was being viciously striped away from me, and none existent finish lines were being drawn on the ground and removed just before I reach them, the spirit of hopelessness would knock at my door reminding me of my unhappiness. I had to have some real conversations with myself aon how ,why, I was forgetting me. I found the answers and when I did life began, 2020 was that year for me . People will loose it but this is my best year. Was listening to Jader and understood for the first time how we allow people to treat us the way they do, I have always known I am not a victim and don’t act the part,but now more than ever I understand no one else gives permission but yourself. People lie in your names sake. They will cheat, mistreat you , allow others to mistreat you only because you give them permission. I also tested positive for covid as careful as I am . They even make fun of me on set. Yesterday was the worst days, I was pretty sure my chest would give in , I gave myself permission to heal and also to ask for help . In that I got so much revelation to my third and final cleansing in my 30s allow me to introduce you to Enhle Mbali the girl I left and forget in her 20s , boo where have you been. Feels great😂 let’s get it. #EMPRESSENHLE🧲🧨🦠💉🧪🥇🥊🥋🍫🍬🍭🌶🌈🌍🌸🧚🏽. Sincerely yours Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa
A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) on
"I have been through so many life changes and I’m greatfull (sic) as the universe continues to show me my greatness, even when it was being viciously striped away from me, and none existent finish lines were being drawn on the ground and removed just before I reach them, the spirit of hopelessness would knock at my door reminding me of my unhappiness."
The lengthy post could be making reference to estranged husband Black Coffee as the two find themselves in the middle of an acrimonious divorce. "They will cheat, mistreat you, allow others to mistreat you only because you give them permission," she added.
Mbali also mentions her battle with coronavirus: "Yesterday was the worst days, I was pretty sure my chest would give in, I gave myself permission to heal and also to ask for help."
The post gives some inkling as to Mbali's current state of mind, something which wasn't lost on her estranged hubby who commented on the post: "Seek help.... please."
Black Coffee's comment has since been deleted, with her fans trying to figure out if it was genuine concern for his ex or further stoking the fires of their already strained relationship.
Fans tried to decipher the post and came up with their own versions of what Mbali was actually trying to say. But the overall consensus is that most felt her pain.
In short: when she was married to her ex, he made her loose her 20year old self who was capable of entangling and now that they separated she then went back to fatch her old self.she tested positive for Covid-19 and she busy spreading it on set and blames coffee for it. pic.twitter.com/jJCFzPNsZD— Pride Of The Ancestors (@viciousman_a) July 16, 2020
My ex Fiance sent me a "PLEASE HEAL AND MOVE ON TEXT" after me telling him how he broke me...— oFentse💕 (@fancyDramancia) July 16, 2020
Its the most annoying thing ever... and painful as well... this men cheat on us, lie to us, then when we express how we feel, we being made to look insane 😢Abuse on abuse
People who haven’t gone through what Mbali is going through they’ll never understand. We might have different experiences but being cheated on by a narcassist is even worse.— Princess Tau Phoofolo ⚜️👑 (@letsieza) July 16, 2020