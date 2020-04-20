Even after her death Charles still loved Diana, close friend reveals

Many rumours and hearsay have materialised after the death of the Princess of Wales. Was she planning on marrying Dodi Fayed? Did she have a premonition of her death? Did she and Charles manage to bury the hatchet after their divorce? But the one rumour that continues to dog her untimely death is whether a reconciliation were on the cards for the former couple. Now a close friend of Diana has come forward and revealed that although their marriage was fraught with jealousy and infidelity, there were moments of tenderness. Simone Simmons, who was a friend of Diana, told the Daily Mail Charles had an epiphany after his ex-wife's death. “Charles only realised he loved her after she died," said the author.

Simons shot to fame after releasing her book Diana: The Last Word. She was Diana's confidante and personal healer during the last five years of the princess's life.

“I don’t think he realised how much he loved Diana until she was gone.

“She was the first person who showed him real love."

Simmons dropped another bombshell by adding that Diana also loved Charles and that if circumstances were different, they would still be together today.

She claimed the pair had the same sense of humour and shared an interest in “complementary medicine”, organic foods and organic farming.

She also revealed Charles started visiting Kensington Palace more often, using “excuses” to pop in for cups or tea or to use the toilet.

She believed that, if they had given each other some space and time to heal, their affection for each other would have drawn them back together.

“After the divorce Charles got a very good friend in Diana because she understood him.

“Nobody is happy if their other half has affairs, but she loved Charles with all her heart.

“If they had left it 10 years and then got married, I believe they would still be together today," she said.