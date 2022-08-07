Expect ‘The Unexpected’! DJ Zinhle reveals she’s married

For a whole six months DJ Zinhle kept her marriage to bae Murdah Bongz under wraps. How she managed to keep the secret for so long is beyond us.

Story continues below Advertisement

In Saturday’s episode of ‘DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected’, fans were in for a huge surprise when she dropped the bombshell. The ‘Umlilo’ hitmaker did promise a jam-packed season two of her BET Africa reality show, but when she said, “Bongani wants to be served husband. He doesn’t want to be called boyfriend anymore,” it sent tongues wagging. Speaking to IOL Entertainment before the season premiere, she said: “We just thought it was an ordinary transition to do another season and I think that’s why we all agreed.”

And boy, are we happy she did. Sis spilled the tea on the very first episode of the new season. Wanting to save the spicy news for the show, Zinhle revealed lobola negotiation started six months ago. “Bongani and his family came to my mom’s house to negotiate lobola. And we decided that it should be a small thing, with just family,” she added.

Story continues below Advertisement

The mom of two previously said she had no intentions of getting married. But after the couple had a heart to heart, she changed her mind. “I’m excited to be his wife, I’m excited to try something I never would of thought would happen for me. So now I’m married and I love telling people that,” she explained.

Story continues below Advertisement

The news might not come as a surprise to many, including us. A few months ago, we reported the Black Motion muso may have started lobola proceedings. A source close to the family leaked a photo in which Zinhle was wearing a long, colourful makoti dress and a doek, which is far from what she would normally wear.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fans couldn’t get enough of Zinhle’s admission and took to social media to congratulate the loved-up pair. She got married and no one except her immediate friends and family knew, why are Capricorns like this?😭 #DJZinhleBET — Software Barbie 👩🏾‍💻💄🌸 (@Zooh_dev) August 6, 2022 It’s Mrs Mohosana to you 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Murdah Bongz is a lucky guy. A queen, a force! I Stan 👑❤️#DJZinhleBET pic.twitter.com/eJd1Z175mi — Trust_R (@MVP_VPM) August 6, 2022