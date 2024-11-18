Exploring Freak Matching: the new dating trend for 2025

The world of dating has shifted dramatically over the past few years, especially with the rise of social media and dating apps. Gone are the days when meeting someone new involved chance encounters at coffee shops or being introduced through mutual friends.

What is Freak Matching? Freak Matching, a term that’s been gaining traction recently, is all about finding someone who matches your unique interests, quirks and lifestyle. The idea centres around building a connection with someone who not only shares your values but also indulges in the same hobbies and passions, no matter how niche or unconventional they may be.

#trends #explained ♬ original sound - Trends, Branding, and Growth @getneonsupply What is the Match My Freak Trend On TikTok? Let's break it down for you. #matchmyfreak Content creator Morgan Pate, in a conversation with the “New York Post”, explained the idea behind the trend, saying, “When you say you want someone to ‘match your freak,’ you’re wanting someone to go day by day with you and do the things that you love doing, but together.” This desire for shared experiences and mutual enjoyment is at the core of what Freak Matching is all about. Interestingly, while the term may have an eyebrow-raising name, it’s often used in a more wholesome context than you might expect. In fact, Gen Z is using the phrase platonically as well to describe friendships or relationships that revolve around shared vibes and experiences.

Freak Matching owes its viral status to the 2020 song “Nasty” by Tinashe, which features the phrase in its lyrics. While the song itself is more explicit, the term has since evolved into something more light-hearted and fun. @tinashe always on the lookout… ♬ Nasty - Tinashe It’s no longer just about sexual attraction but about finding someone who shares your day-to-day interests — someone who “matches your freak” in a broader sense.

As Morgan Pate and other creators humorously described in her viral TikTok video, matching her freak would involve a day of “great coffee, working out, tanning, taking a shower, and then unwinding by watching ‘Sex And The City’ in cute pyjamas”. It’s not just about passion but about finding someone who clicks with your lifestyle and routines. #dating ♬ original sound - Christian Wulf @christiannwulf think you can match it? #single New dating trend for 2025?

The dating app industry has already taken note of this emerging trend. Plenty of Fish, one of the biggest dating platforms, has predicted that Freak Matching will be one of the hottest dating trends of 2025. The app’s spokesperson explained that more singles are focusing on compatibility beyond physical attraction, looking for deeper connections based on shared experiences and long-term compatibility. This isn’t surprising, given the data we have on modern dating. According to a 2019 report by Pew Research, 30% of US adults have used dating apps and many individuals now prioritise emotional and intellectual compatibility over superficial attributes.

Match.com’s 2023 Singles in America survey also found that 84% of singles are looking for partners with shared hobbies and interests, further supporting the rise of trends like Freak Matching. How does Freak Matching differ from other dating trends? If you’re wondering how Freak Matching stacks up against other trends, here’s a quick comparison:

Ghosting involves avoiding confrontation by disappearing, while breadcrumbing is about keeping someone on the hook with minimal effort. Both of these trends are rooted in avoidance and ambiguity. Situationships: on the other hand, represent a state of romantic limbo where neither party commits fully, leaving the relationship undefined. Simmer dating, another recent trend is when people lower the intensity of dating without completely ending things, keeping the relationship on a slow boil.

Why is Freak Matching so popular? One reason for Freak Matching’s growing appeal is the emphasis on authenticity. Dr Helen Fisher, a biological anthropologist and senior researcher at the Kinsey Institute, has long studied what makes relationships work.