Fans know ’all too well’ Taylor Swift’s heartbreak song is about Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift just summed up our heartbreak with the lyrics “And I know it's long gone and that magic's not here no more. And I might be okay but I'm not fine at all.” The US musician just released her 2012 song “All Too Well” on her Red album alongside a 10-minute short film directed by her bestie Blake Lively.

And although many have speculated it refers to Swift’s short-lived romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, she’s remained tight-lipped about it. According to Fox News, the couple dated for roughly three months in 2010, two years prior to her releasing the original song.

Their romance sparked a number of conversations, including their huge age gap – she was 20 and he 29 at the time. In the short film, Swift entices with many Easter eggs, one of them being one scene where she celebrates her 21st birthday party with friends while waiting for him to make an appearance. The two main actors, played by Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, also bare an uncanny resemblance to both Swift and Gyllenhaal at at earlier age.

In the past, the “Shake it off” singer has been the target of relationship jokes and cheap shots by comedians and talk show hosts. What many omitted from the narrative was her vulnerable young age, making her an easy target for grooming. And this is why Swiftie fans are going for the jugular when it comes to Gyllenhaal. Many are the trolling the star in social media, while he in return remains silent on the matter.

Another muso to add fuel to the fire, albeit a funny piece, is Dionne Warwick. Making mention of the famous scarf Swift sings about in her sing, Warwick tweeted a funny jab aimed at Gyllenhaal. The post went viral within a matter of hours.