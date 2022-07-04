Fans react to Karabo Poppy’s engagement announcement

Ladies, if you had a crush on Karabo Poppy Moletsane it’s time to crash it because she’s officially off the market. The internationally acclaimed illustrator, who designed Nike AF1 sneakers for Lebron James, is engaged to her long-time girlfriend Ellen Tshabane.

Their engagement took place at the Louvre Museum, Paris, France, where the couple is currently holidaying. “This is what 'THE ONE' looks like and we can't wait to spend a lifetime and beyond together. The future Tshabane-Moletsanes,” wrote the artist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karabo Poppy Moletsane (@karabo_poppy) Towards the end of last month, Moletsane was invited to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as a guest speaker, to talk about Celebration vs Cultural Appropriation.

And yes, she took her bae with her, who went there as a girlfriend and will be coming back as a fiancée. Moletsane’s fans, who have had a crush on her, are happy for the couple. However, they are sad that their crush is getting married, and they will no longer be able to have a crush in peace. It’s just one of those things where they knew they wouldn’t date her because she was already with Tshabane but enjoyed fooling around.

“lmao I know she was never going to be mine but I'm quite hacked Karabo Poppy is getting married ngl (not gonna lie),” commented @kari101_. Another Twitter user @thandomngunii_ said: “Karabo Poppy is engaged. I just fell to my knees eCheckers.” Below are more directions from the couple’s followers who wished them well on their journey.