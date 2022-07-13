Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Fans react to Lee Khuzwayo’s alleged divorce

Lee Khuzwayo. Picture: Instagram/@lee_khuzwayo.

Published 4h ago

Social media influencer Lee Khuzwayo is allegedly getting a divorce from her husband, Michael Mhlanga.

The pair got married in November 2019, and according to the letter circulating on social media, Khuzwayo was the one seeking a divorce.

In a letter dated June 13, Khuzwayo’s lawyer states that Khuzwayo no longer wants to be married to Mhlanga for “reasons that are irrelevant at this stage”.

“In light of the aforegoing and prior to instituting costly divorce proceedings, we have been instructed to attempt to resolve the divorce amicably with you. In order to do so, we suggest that both our client and yourself provide our offices with proof of your current assets and liabilities so that the necessary accrual calculations can take place.”

Twitter users who admire Khuzwayo weighed in on the matter, some even accusing her former friend Mandy Mdluli for being one of the reasons she’s splitting from her husband.

Others, like @Cindyswa_M, said no matter how amazing you are if someone wants to cheat on you, they will.

“Life will be a lot more peaceful for women once they stop internalising cheating. This Lee Khuzwayo situation, for example. Of course, Lee Khuzwayo is an absolute 10, but this has nothing to do with her husband's alleged bofebe (infidelity). Cheaters will cheat no matter who you are.”

In other news, Kay Yarms broke up with her boyfriend after he was allegedly caught cheating. This comes shortly after the vlogger posted a video on her YouTube channel, opening up about her relationship.

Below are some of the reactions:

Thobile Mazibuko