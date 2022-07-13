Fans react to Lee Khuzwayo’s alleged divorce

The pair got married in November 2019, and according to the letter circulating on social media, Khuzwayo was the one seeking a divorce.

In a letter dated June 13, Khuzwayo’s lawyer states that Khuzwayo no longer wants to be married to Mhlanga for “reasons that are irrelevant at this stage”.

“In light of the aforegoing and prior to instituting costly divorce proceedings, we have been instructed to attempt to resolve the divorce amicably with you. In order to do so, we suggest that both our client and yourself provide our offices with proof of your current assets and liabilities so that the necessary accrual calculations can take place.”

Twitter users who admire Khuzwayo weighed in on the matter, some even accusing her former friend Mandy Mdluli for being one of the reasons she’s splitting from her husband.