Finally, Khloe Kardashian’s said what we’ve been thinking all along – Tristan Thompson is ‘a liar’

The 38-year-old reality star was in an on/off relationship with basketball player Thompson, 31, and has daughter True, 4, and a two-month-old son with him but officially split from the NBA star this year, after it was revealed that he had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols during their time together.

During the premiere of the first season of “The Kardashians” – footage of which was released in a new episode of the show on Thursday – Kardashian was seen in the theatre watching a clip of Thompson claiming that he wanted to “expand” the family with Kardashian and she yelled out “Liar!” at the screen, prompting cheers from the audience.

Speaking in a follow-up confessional, Kardashian said: “I felt as if the whole theatre was staring at me and I was just like ‘This is so awkward!’ because – what a crock of s***! It just came out! I probably made it a bit more awkward than it needed to be. Story of my life!”

The Good American founder – who shot to fame alongside her now world-famous family on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” in 2007 – said she often feels “overwhelmed” by red-carpet events but was ultimately pleased to have attended the glitzy event because it reminded her how to have “fun” despite her struggles.