First the diamond ring and then the altar. What is Boity trying to tell us?
ONE thing about Boity Thulo, she always keeps these Twitter streets guessing. When it comes to the playful banter between her and bestie Maps Maponyane, even more so.
The couple’s platonic relationship has had fans champing at the bit over the years, hoping that they make things Instagram official, and although they’ve made it known that they’re only just friends, both have been happy to oblige with their online flirtation.
Just last week, she teased fans with a cryptic tweet, tagging Maps in a post that had many begging for more.
Taking to Twitter, she said: "According to the Black Twitter Dlozis … it seems we should be getting married one of these days, @MapsMaponyane I’ll find an alter in the mean time."
According to the Black Twitter Dlozis.... it seems we should be getting married one of these days, @MapsMaponyane. I’ll find an alter in the mean time. 🤔🤔🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) February 16, 2021
It didn’t take long for tweeps to jump in and urge Maps to put a ring on it.
Awwww bathong maps, just get it together already man 😭😩 there’s really nothing left in the streets— Malerato_Molebatsi (@Maleratom_1) February 16, 2021
I respect you guys so much mare sup with the delay?😭😭 Yoh.Hale shapo especially Boity.🤣🤣— Thabaé (@sello_thabi) February 16, 2021
But eagle-eyed social media sleuths are onto Boity. Prior to her tweet, she had been holidaying in Cape Town and visited Delaire Graff Estate.
While there, she popped in at their jewellery shop and tested out a massive diamond sparkler. Sharing a picture of what appears to be an engagement ring on her ring finger, she said: “Testing the waters at the @delairegraff jewelry shop."
The post elicited an onslaught of responses, including a comment from radio personality Bridget Masinga who said: “The waters look good, very clear."
Boity was previously connected to rapper Cassper Nyovest and the two ended their on-off relationship in 2016.
Maps dated Coming 2 America actress Nomzamo Mbatha. They reportedly broke up in 2018.