First the diamond ring and then the altar. What is Boity trying to tell us?

ONE thing about Boity Thulo, she always keeps these Twitter streets guessing. When it comes to the playful banter between her and bestie Maps Maponyane, even more so.

The couple’s platonic relationship has had fans champing at the bit over the years, hoping that they make things Instagram official, and although they’ve made it known that they’re only just friends, both have been happy to oblige with their online flirtation.

Just last week, she teased fans with a cryptic tweet, tagging Maps in a post that had many begging for more.

Taking to Twitter, she said: "According to the Black Twitter Dlozis … it seems we should be getting married one of these days, @MapsMaponyane I’ll find an alter in the mean time."

According to the Black Twitter Dlozis.... it seems we should be getting married one of these days, @MapsMaponyane. I’ll find an alter in the mean time. 🤔🤔🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) February 16, 2021

It didn’t take long for tweeps to jump in and urge Maps to put a ring on it.