Five everyday habits that sabotage your sex life

Maintaining a healthy sex life as a career-focused adult can be a challenge, especially if are married with children. Between work stress, busy schedules and daily responsibilities, many couples find their intimate connection taking a back seat.

But according to Amy Williams, an intimacy expert and CEO and founder of the adult toy store, Peachy, the real culprits might be hiding in your everyday routines. “Couples come to me worried about their sex lives, and are often surprised when I divert the conversation to their daily habits,” said Williams. “The truth is, what happens outside the bedroom has a direct impact on what happens inside it - and some seemingly harmless habits could be creating invisible barriers to intimacy.”

Williams shares five everyday habits that could be secretly sabotaging your sex life. Fuelling your body wrong The food you eat has an impact on your sexual well-being. Eating processed foods and unhealthy fats will lower your sex drive. So, to keep your libido healthy, eat superfoods.

Your scrolling habit is killing the mood Scrolling on social media during bedtime may be a mood killer. Not only will it affect your sleeping pattern but can also cause tension between you and your partner because instead of making out, you’ll be on social media and, by the time your partner tries to make a move, you’re already sleepy and no longer have the energy for sex. “Social media creates unrealistic expectations and can devastate self-esteem,” says Williams. “This mindset makes you feel less confident and ultimately, less in the mood for intimacy,” she explained.

To solve this issue, set boundaries with social media, especially during evening hours when you could be bonding with your partner. Consider a digital detox or unfollowing accounts that make you feel less confident. Having too many drinks can be tricky because you are likely to blackout. Also, a drunk person cannot consent to sex so avoid drinking too much if you’re planning on having sex. Picture: Pexels. One too many drinks It’s okay to have a glass of wine to loosen up but overindulging could ruin the intimate moments. Sometimes you may even blackout, and it’s not supposed to be like that. You must be sober enough to consent and enjoy the fun.

“While alcohol might temporarily reduce inhibitions, drinking too much actually interferes with sexual response,” said Williams. “Both men and women can find it harder to reach orgasm because alcohol desensitises our nervous system, and men might struggle with maintaining an erection.” Skipping hygiene

Hygiene is important in sex because it makes it easier for your partner to perform foreplay. Also, if you are in the mood to use your fingers, make sure your nails are well-trimmed and that you wash your hands before the deed. Overdoing the scents If you think drowning yourself in perfume or using heavily scented products will make you more irresistible in the bedroom, think again.