Forget the 2 boyfriends, Somizi Mhlongo is all about self-love

The notion of self-care has in recent years become topical as more and more people realise the importance and the benefits of caring for and loving themselves. This week, reality TV star and businessman Somizi Mhlongo took to his Instagram page to showcase his love language to himself.

In a short video clip shared on social media, the Idols SA judge can be heard telling his followers that his new boyfriend surprised him with multiple bouquets spread all over the kitchen counter. “I just got home…oh he loves me, oh my gosh! Oh baby, thank you so much, I really appreciate this,” said Mhlongo. Then he turned the camera to his face and said: “I bought these flowers for myself…it’s called self-love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) While some wondered if the “rich boyfriend” forgave Mhlongo following rumours that he is set to remarry in spring, others commended Mhlongo for practising self-care. Lungelo Mnculwane commented, “Lol mina I wondered if is it the one without the money😂or the one who has moola.” Ntokozo Melu wrote: “That's very true SomSom, ‘self-love’ ....love yourself before you expect love from outside.”

Khaya Dladla added: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 love this for you, my friend.” This comes after Mhlongo rubbished claims that he has paid lobola for his new boyfriend. City Press reported that Mhlongo, who recently split from his actor and model husband Mohale Motaung, had allegedly paid R1.5 million lobola for his rumoured boyfriend Pholoso Mohlala.

According to the publication, the pair will tie the knot in September. Setting the record straight on his Instagram page, Somizi expressed his dismay at the false claim. “My heart is sore. I am hurt. Yesterday, there was an article written about me. Usually, I don’t care, I won't explain but this time ... certain things can be damaging,” he said.

“There’s a story about me that I am getting married and a wedding is in plan and I’ve paid 1.5 million lobola to Pholoso. “Pholosho is married, he’s got a wife who’s pregnant and we are just friends.” Mhlongo further explained that the article ruined the relationship with one of his two boyfriends.

“They are causing conflict in my relationships. I have two people I was dating, one has money and the other doesn’t have money but I have to explain to these two people what’s going on,” he shared. “And I was still going to choose between the two of them. The obvious case is that I am going to choose the one with money but I have to be decent and tell him first that I was going to leave him. Now he’s left me first because of the City Press story,” added Mhlongo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Still on the topic of self care, we asked TV host and celebrity publicist Jarred Doyle to share his self care tips and he said:

1. Buying good clothes for gym. I enjoy shopping for clothing and I’ve started enjoying my workouts so I combined the two. 2. Monthly facials - I’m lucky enough to be sponsored by Life Med Aesthetics. 3. Skin care products that work - I love looking for products that work on my skin.