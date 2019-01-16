Picture: Instagram

A French author (of several prize-winning novels) and television presenter has caused outrage after claiming he was “incapable” of loving a woman aged over 50. Fifty-year-old Yann Moix, told Marie Claire magazine in an interview: “Come on now, let’s not exaggerate! That’s not possible … too, too old.” He also added that women in their 50s were “invisible” to him.

Full offence, Moix, but we have to disagree.

Like fine wine, some things get better with age and these five women are living proof:

Viola Davis

Picture: File Photo

When you see Viola Davis on a red carpet, the one place our eyes always settle is on her radiant skin. When asked about her beauty and confidence, the 53-year-old actress told Today, “The fall hasn’t happened. I’ve been blissfully comfortable in my own skin. I think what’s happened is probably just so many years of not feeling comfortable, that maybe I just got tired. Maybe all of the experiences I’ve had have just marinated into this beautiful pot of me.”

Cindy Crawford

Picture: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Known for being one of the five original supermodels, this mother of two has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers throughout her career . As she ventures through her 50s, Crawford (52) seems to be embracing every moment. In an interview with New Beauty Magazine, she opened up about aging gracefully, “There's pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it's about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is."

Salma Hayek

Picture: 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Hollywood (File Photo)

Mexican actress Salma Hayek looks more gorgeous than ever at age 52. Over the past week, Hayek has been sharing sultry snaps and videos of her beach vacation with the family. In one Instagram post she’s seen lying on her back in a leopard-print bathing suit as the waves lap at her. “Listening to the song of water,” she captioned it.

Lucy Liu

Picture: File Photo

This stunning actress turned fifty last year, and we’re putting it down to her fresh attitude on ageing and having a three-year-old boy running around the house. Ahead of her 50th birthday, Liu told the Today show that she feels her age doesn’t match how she feels: "I feel younger than ever. I drink lots of water. I've had very little sleep. I'm passionate about what I do and how I do it." From practicing yoga to doing charity work, perhaps it’s also her hobbies keeping her looking and feeling this way?



Lisa Bonet

Picture: Pinterest

It’s easy to get this beautiful actress confused with her 30-year-old daughter, Zoe Kravitz. Lisa Bonet’s flawless skin is thought to be as a result of her healthy eating regime and vegan diet.