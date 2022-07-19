From paternity tests to allegations of cheating - woman’s bombshell Reddit post reads like a tragic novel

Life imitating art. That’s the only way to describe fullyfaithfulwife’s Reddit thread. Her original post went viral about a year ago when, out of desperation, she asked for advice from the online community.

Story continues below Advertisement

She wrote: “My (29F) husband (31M) got a paternity test on our daughter (5F) and it came back negative, but I never cheated. Now he thinks our relationship is a lie and wants to divorce. What do I do?” “There is no other potential father for our daughter. We were married already and actively trying for a baby. I never cheated. I never would cheat, and I don't know why he took that stupid test because I would never, ever cheat,” she wrote towards the end. After reading her original post, you’d think that was the end of it.

A few months later, she posted an update. Readers were taken down a rabbit hole filled with cheating allegations, more paternity tests... and then the bombshell came. “We did a few tests. Blood paternity tests for him and me, and our daughter, and we had an appointment with a chimerism specialist coming up, but that got cancelled because, well, some of you guessed it. “But daughter is not biologically mine either. I don't know how this happened, but a police officer came to our house and took our statements, and we're suing the hospital where I gave birth.”

Story continues below Advertisement

As if the couple weren’t traumatised enough, a YouTuber got whiff of their story and posted it online. WATCH: Woman left stunned after boyfriend refuses to pay half her flight

Story continues below Advertisement

Within a year, their entire life was upended, forcing fullyfaithfulwife’s husband to give his side of the story on why he decided to do the paternity test in the first place. “I started getting into some online groups, especially on reddit, that were full of guys who'd been cheated on, lost custody, lost everything, and when someone said that his tipoff was that he and his wife both had blue eyes and their son had brown, I felt f*cking stupid. I did not want to jump to conclusions, but when I made a post about my fears, everyone said that she was cheating,” he explained.

Story continues below Advertisement