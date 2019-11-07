London - They set the world alight with their on-screen romance – and seemed to sizzle once the cameras stopped rolling, too.
But Lady Gaga has poured cold water on suggestions that she and Bradley Cooper found love filming 'A Star Is Born', admitting their apparent relationship was "orchestrated".
The 33-year-old said she and Cooper, 44 – whose hit film was released last year – "mapped the whole thing out" to look as if they were in love.
"We made a love story," she told Oprah Winfrey in Elle magazine. "As a performer... of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love."
The 2018 drama was produced and directed by Bradley Cooper and written by Eric Roth, Cooper and Will Fetters. It stared Cooper, Lady Gaga, Dave Chappelle, Andrew Dice Clay, and Sam Elliott.