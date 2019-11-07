Gaga comes clean on Bradley Cooper romance: 'We made a love story'









The 33-year-old said she and Cooper, 44 – whose hit film was released last year – "mapped the whole thing out" to look as if they were in love. Picture: Reuters London - They set the world alight with their on-screen romance – and seemed to sizzle once the cameras stopped rolling, too. But Lady Gaga has poured cold water on suggestions that she and Bradley Cooper found love filming 'A Star Is Born', admitting their apparent relationship was "orchestrated". The 33-year-old said she and Cooper, 44 – whose hit film was released last year – "mapped the whole thing out" to look as if they were in love. "We made a love story," she told Oprah Winfrey in Elle magazine. "As a performer... of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love." The 2018 drama was produced and directed by Bradley Cooper and written by Eric Roth, Cooper and Will Fetters. It stared Cooper, Lady Gaga, Dave Chappelle, Andrew Dice Clay, and Sam Elliott.

The film follows a hard-drinking musician (Cooper) who discovers and falls in love with a young singer (Gaga). It is the third remake of the original 1937 film, after the 1954 musical and the 1976 musical.

The pair were pictured together for two years before the Oscar-winning film’s release, then appeared close on the red carpet.

Rumours of their relationship even seemed to cost the stars their partners – with a steamy performance at this year’s Oscars coming just a week after Gaga’s split from her talent agent fiance Christian Carino.

Cooper split from his model girlfriend Irina Shayk months later.

The full interview is in the December issue of 'Elle'.

Daily Mail