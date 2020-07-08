Gavin Rossdale admits his divorce from Gwen Stefani was his most embarrassing moment

Gavin Rossdale's divorce from Gwen Stefani was his most embarrassing moment. The 54-year-old singer split with the No Doubt frontwoman in 2015 after 13 years of marriage and Gavin admitted that he was deeply ashamed of the "gross and lopsided spectre" of his marriage crumbling. When asked in a Q & A with The Guardian newspaper about the most embarrassing moment of his life, the Bush rocker replied: "The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage." Gwen previously admitted that she was ashamed of her divorce from Gavin. The 50-year-old singer said: "I don't think you'll talk to one person who didn't make it in a marriage who's not gonna feel that way. The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success.

"Marriage was the one thing I didn't want to fail at. People can say whatever they want to about me, and I don't get too affected. But I didn't want them to think I was a failure. There's nothing weird about how I felt."

The former couple have three sons - Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, six, with Gavin also having model daughter Daisy Lowe, 31, from his previous relationship with Pearl Lowe, and Gavin admits that he is happiest when his children are together.

When asked for his happiest moment, he recalled: "Last year, when I had all four kids - Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo - staying with me on my birthday. It was magical."

Gavin also revealed he tries not to dwell on the past.

He explained: "Life is just a series of chapters, and it's essential to try not to bring older chapters into new chapters."