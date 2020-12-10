George Clooney says lockdown confirmed that he ’picked right’ with wife Amal Clooney

George Clooney says lockdown has confirmed to him that he "picked right" with Amal Clooney.

The 'Monuments Men' star has enjoyed spending time with his wife and their children - Alexander and Ella, three - during the coronavirus pandemic and knows he chose well with Amal.

He said: "We really haven’t moved since February. It’s easier in Los Angeles because it’s not raining and snowing, so it’s a lot easier to walk out in the street. These drug companies have done an amazing job and we’re almost there so it would be really stupid to blow it now.

“So we’re staying here and we’ll do Christmas here. There’s nothing more fun than sitting there in the morning with my kids singing in Italian and us making breakfast for them. I picked right when I picked Amal. It’s just the two of us having dinner together every night and we never run out of conversation. We couldn’t be happier with our lives and we couldn’t feel luckier."

And the 59-year-old actor has enjoyed undertaking some DIY during lockdown.