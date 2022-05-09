Give that man a record deal! Siya Kolisi shows off another talent while serenading Rachel on Mother’s Day

He’s a beast on the rugby field and led South Africa to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but Siya Kolisi just showed off another talent as he serenaded wife Rachel Kolisi on Mother’s Day. Although he couldn’t hold a candle to the original artists Gwijo Squad, Kolisi gave it his all when singing his rendition of ‘Uthuleleni Mawande.’

At Rachel’s request, Kolisi gave the mother of his children a “live performance without a budget”, and that’s exactly what she got. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) Taking to Instagram, the Springbok captain shared a video of himself holding Rachel while their son Nic looks on.

Rachel can be seen mouthing the words to the song as he sings his heart out. Kolisi admitted “I’m no @dmandisi but I gave it my all ❤️ happy Mother’s Day @rachelkolisi.” At the end of the song, the proud hubby says “Happy birthday, Mama,” and then realised his mistake and quickly added, “Happy Mother’s Day.”

According to SA Rugby Mag, Gwijo Squad started out as a boisterous group of passionate rugby fans in the Eastern Cape. Kolisi’s involvement with the group catapulted them to worldwide fame after singing ‘Amagwijo’ with them after each rugby game. His post drew a slurry of positive responses, including “This is gold ... Simple things matter more than any other expensive one.”

