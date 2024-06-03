Groom-to-be sleeps with another woman at his bachelor party and shares it with his fiancée via video call

I’m sure you’ve seen movies where guys have wild bachelor parties. Many brides-to-be get a bit nervous about sending their partners off to their bachelor parties because they just never know what will happen.

One of the worst things that can possibly happen is that her fiancé’s friends organise strippers and he has sex with one of them. That’s really the absolute worst-case scenario. If that were to happen, the bachelor could only hope that his fiancée would never find out.

This particular groom-to-be not only slept with another woman at his bachelor party, which took place before his wedding day, but he told his wife-to-be about it. While that is bad enough, he didn’t just tell her, he actually showed her. TikTok user Jamie Nelson took to the video app to share how her ex-fiancé shocked her when he showed her that he was with other women while he was at his bachelor party.

“My husband sent me a scene from his bachelor party a day before our wedding,” says Nelson in her viral video which she filmed on the day of her wedding. “Today I would be getting married to the man I have been in a relationship with for the past seven years. But instead now I’m clearing wedding purchases and announcing a cut-off to the wedding,” she continues. She shares that the previous night her husband-to-be and all his friends had a bachelor party.

"I received a video call from him, to find myself staring at him and all of his friends sleeping with a bunch of ladies. My husband then turned the camera to himself and asked me to say hi to his partner," she recalls. Afterwards, his friend messaged her to say they just wanted to have fun. "My now ex-fiancé told me that he just wanted to enjoy some time before a lifelong commitment," Nelson concludes.