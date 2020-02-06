Guys, take note. This is how you ask your girl to move in









Asking someone if they'd have the honour of taking your spare house key is a lot of pressure. Picture: PxFuel Girl meets boy. Girl and boy find that they like each other and decide to take things further. The next logical step is to move in together. But asking someone if they'd have the honour of taking your spare house key is a lot of pressure. How do you go about asking this very pertinent question? It's just as important as proposing marriage, if not more important. Twitter user Randolph Bruce Meth (@RandolphBruceM) may have won Mzansi's heart after posting an email interchange between himself and his girlfriend to Twitter. Captioning the post: "This is how I asked my girl to move in", he starts off his email with "Greetings Miss Tyobeka, Your consideration for this proposal is highly appreciated and greatly valued."

This is how I asked my girl to move in 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/KFlTGOajrx — Randolph Bruce Meth (@RandolphBruceM) February 3, 2020

Meth then goes on to list the perks of staying with him, including massages upon request, personal assistant and chef. Not one to keep his 1.9K followers in suspense, he posts his girlfriend Thandeka's response.

The note is a cute and heartfelt display of affection that exists between the couple. It's giving us all sorts of feels. And Twitter thought the same way. Within a matter of days, the post had already hit 5.4K retweets and 23.1K likes.

If you know you're this type of boyfriend please DM me now. Thank you. I'm tired. — Mak Malinga (@MakMalinga) February 4, 2020

What prayer do these ladies say? Teach me pic.twitter.com/PWE7H7fpIs — Thelaughinmiss🇿🇦 (@Anza_Anz) February 4, 2020





21st century Cohabitation👌🏾 — Live it Up or Give it Up (@Mr_Khamboole) February 4, 2020

I love it, it's beautiful bro. Please do keep those promises and I wish you and Future Mrs Meth all the best that this life has to offer! Love is beautiful man#BlackLove❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Mehluli Mkheswa (@VMehluli) February 4, 2020





As an after-note, Meth responds: "We officially moved from the mentioned address, and we have a place that's officially our own.

We officially moved from the mentioned address, and we have a place that’s officially OUR OWN❤️✨.



We appreciate your safety concerns. — Randolph Bruce Meth (@RandolphBruceM) February 4, 2020







