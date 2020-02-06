Girl meets boy. Girl and boy find that they like each other and decide to take things further. The next logical step is to move in together. But asking someone if they'd have the honour of taking your spare house key is a lot of pressure.
How do you go about asking this very pertinent question? It's just as important as proposing marriage, if not more important. Twitter user Randolph Bruce Meth (@RandolphBruceM) may have won Mzansi's heart after posting an email interchange between himself and his girlfriend to Twitter.
Captioning the post: "This is how I asked my girl to move in", he starts off his email with "Greetings Miss Tyobeka, Your consideration for this proposal is highly appreciated and greatly valued."