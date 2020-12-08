Gwen Stefani insists she will only get married when it’s safe for her parents to be there

Gwen Stefani will only get married when it’s safe for her parents to be there. The 51-year-old singer is currently planning her wedding to Blake Shelton, and has insisted she doesn’t want to tie the knot until her mother and father can watch her say “I do”, because they’re currently too scared to travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She said: “I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared [about the pandemic], so really would rather it not be a Covid situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing.” Large social gatherings are still a concern amid the health crisis, so Gwen and 44-year-old Blake are looking at a 2021 wedding. She added during an appearance on ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’: “Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for Covid. So we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months.”

Gwen’s comments come after sources recently said she and Blake - who have been dating for five years - wouldn’t be having a “long engagement” as they’re “ready” to tie the knot.

An insider said: "This won't be a long engagement. There is a reason why Blake proposed now. They are both ready to get married.

“They don't want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that's it.”

And a separate source claimed the couple will tie the knot at a chapel which Blake had constructed on the grounds of his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, which was also where they got engaged.

They explained: “Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help. It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.”