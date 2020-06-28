Gwyneth Paltrow says love after her divorce was a 'wonderful surprise'

Gwyneth Paltrow says it was a "wonderful surprise" falling in love after her divorce. The 47-year-old actress split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2014 after a decade of marriage and she feels "very lucky" that she's now found happiness with Brad Falchuk - who she wed in September 2018 - as she didn't expect it. She told HEAT! magazine: "It was a wonderful surprise. I didn't necessarily think that falling in love again would happen for me. "I think when it happens to you when you're a bit older, you place a value and an importance on it that you don't when you're in your 20s, because at that age you don't know the difference yet. I've been very lucky." Meanwhile, Gwyneth praised her and Chris' children, Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, for how well they have adapted to having to stay at home over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic and has relished spending more quality time with them.

She said: "At first I was thinking, 'Oh my goodness, what do we do?'

"I was worried it would be very difficult for my teenagers because we're all so used to having our lives and our freedoms the way we have them and for teenagers to be told, OK, no going out, no parties, no skateboarding in the skate park, anything like that. It's quite a change.

"But honestly they have been so wonderful during this time. They really took the lead about being responsible with their schoolwork and what I loved most was the long, lingering dinner conversations that we had every night.

"I'm very proud of them for how they've dealt with this."

The "Politician" star wants to instil the same values into her children that she herself was raised with.

She added: "I was raised in a very close family where there was a lot of emphasis on integrity and honesty and laughter and good conversation and food. I am endeavouring to bring all those values to my children's lives."