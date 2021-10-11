Haibo, has Anton Jeftha taken over 'bestie' duties from Maps Maponyane or are he and Boity leading us on?

’Legacy’ actor Anton Jeftha celebrated his 35th birthday over the weekend, with his new bestie throwing him an intimate bash. Taking to Instagram, the hunky celeb shared a short video of himself standing in front of a massive balloon stand with the letters ADJ in shining lights.

We’re assuming Boity Thulo was the person behind the set-up because Jeftha captioned the post “Thank you, bestie! Forever Grateful.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton David Jeftha (@antonjeftha)

In September, the rapper squashed rumours of a romance brewing after she revealed in an episode of Lasizwe’s YouTube show, ’Drink or Tell The Truth’ that she was single. In the bonus question round of the show, Lasizwe said: “Boitumelo Thulo, are you dating Anton Jeftha?” After giggling, Boity then says “No. What? What were you expecting, I’m single.”

A shocked Lasizwe then asks the question again, to which Boity responds again, saying: “I am forever single.” But the two seem to want the world to know that they are just friends, in fact best friends. Boity laid it on even thicker when she shared a series of images of her and Jeftha in celebration of his birthday alongside a caption: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BESTIE! 😁😁🎉🎉💐💐🎁🎁

“May it be a day as stunning as your heart! And a glorious year ahead! You’re beyond worthy of all the incredible things that are coming your way!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Jeftha responded, teasing fans with a cheeky comment: “Thank you so much baby … I mean Boity.” So now that Anton Jeftha and Boity Thulo want the world to know they are best friends, where does this leave Maps Maponyane? Previously, Maps and Boity were thick as thieves, so much so that many thought they were in a relationship.