Over 80 percent of women find men with a dry, itchy scalp a turn off, according to a new poll. And, men with the condition – which affects one in four males – say it’s embarrassing and agree it’s unattractive.

The survey, by market researchers, Beauty Bulletin, on behalf of Alpecin Hybrid Caffeine Liquid, polled 712 women, 81 percent of whom said men with a dry, itchy scalp were a turn off.

In a separate poll of 268 men with dry, itchy scalp, 88 percent were embarrassed or self-conscious about the condition, while 96 percent believed it was unattractive.

The findings follow surveys in South Africa, Germany, Hong Kong and Singapore which found about 25 percent of men polled had a dry scalp and most were using an anti-dandruff rather than a moisturising product for the problem.

Global hair expert Dr Adolf Klenk says dry scalp causes fine, dry, itchy flakes and trying to counter this with an anti-dandruff application may be exacerbating the problem.