Harry and Meghan celebrate wedding anniversary with love letters and roses

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly wrote a “beautiful, sentimental message” for Prince Harry on their second wedding anniversary. The couple - who tied the knot in May 2018 - celebrated their second year of marriage this week, and to mark the special occasion, they each reportedly made touching gestures of love to one another. A source said: “Meghan designed Harry’s card, and handwrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him. Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves.” Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, are currently living in Los Angeles with their 12-month-old son Archie, and the source says the couple were keen to celebrate their anniversary in a low-key way “without any interruptions”. The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: “The most important thing to them was that they got to enjoy each other’s company without any interruption from the outside world.”

The couple’s second anniversary comes after they recently stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

And royal biographer Omid Scobie - who has penned a new book titled 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family’, which will be released on August 11 - claimed this month the couple didn't "expect things to turn out the way they did”.

He said: "It's been a long time in the making. The last few weeks have been quite a challenge getting it all ready in time for the deadline.

"It feels nice to finally be able to talk about it after quietly beavering away on it for a long time.

"This project started about two years ago, and there have been twists and turns that no one expected. This is something no one expected.

"I don't even think Harry and Meghan, who by their own account struggled with the realities of the situation, expected things to turn out the way they did."