Harry and Meghan's love language has Twitter in a tailspin

It's amazing what you can communicate with a simple gesture. Ever since walking down the aisle in May 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been inseparable. Never before have a royal couple been this perceptive of each other's body language in public - and it shows.

Never one to leave his wife's side, Harry is always conscious of Meghan's outward demeanor, gently coaxing her with a reassuring hug or holding her hand. The couple seem to be on the same wavelength when it comes to sharing moments of affection in public.

On Friday they attended the Mountbatten Festival Of Music as part of their final series of engagements as working royals. Both dressed in red, they presented a radiant picture of a couple still very much in love. Dressed in red suede heels with a red clutch, Meghan was all smiles as she and Harry stepped out.

Holding hands, both were greeted with cheers from the crowd and received a standing ovation. No doubt, the Sussexes will be greatly missed. And what we'll miss the most is watching their love story play out before their adoring fans.

So when one Twitter user and super fan @henryscousin posted a short video of the two interlocking hands at the event, Twitter went into complete overload.