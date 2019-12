Harry Styles gives advice on love









Harry Styles and inductee Stevie Nicks perform at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Bang Showbiz Harry Styles doesn't think people should say 'I love you' to a partner until they know they really mean it.

The 25-year-old singer has opened up about the importance of honesty and timing, and insisted people shouldn't feel pressured into saying things in a relationship just because "they feel like they should".

Speaking on Hits Radio, he said: "Well don't say it if you don't mean it. Erm, that's relatively obvious but I think some people jump the gun because they feel like they should.





"I don't know , if you want to say it - if you feel it's true, say it, who cares?! Life is too short not to tell someone, too short not to be honest."





Earlier this year, Harry gave a fan some advice on her love life in a sweet direct message on Twitter.





The user Tisha shared a screenshot of her exchange with the One Direction superstar - which included his verified username in the image - after she reached out about whether or not she should tell a friend she has feelings for him after knowing each other for several years.





She tweeted: "Mr. Styles gave me a very good advice at 4am at my place. Can't fall back asleep again.





"Thank you from the bottom of my heart @Harry_Styles. I'll do it and let you know how it went. If you ever need someone to talk to, dm me anytime of any day. Thank you again."





Although a large heart emoji covered up most of Harry's message, the fan revealed her response as she thanked him for taking the time to reply.





She wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your advice sir. If you said so, I'll definitely go for it.





"Thank you so much for your message. I hope your day was good. Goodnight. I'll tell him and let you know how it went.