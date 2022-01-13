Has virtual dating made men more confident?

New Delhi - The dating scene in smaller cities and towns is tough. Apprehension in guys and girls living there has often stopped them from meeting in person. But today, with the help of dating apps, one can talk to someone online and build a relationship. Dating app QuackQuack, recently surveyed 50 000 men on its app and 84% of those from smaller towns and cities said they feel much more confident talking to a girl after matching online.

What ushers in this confidence? Mutual feelings: 68% of guys said they feel that matching online on a dating app means the feelings are mutual between you and your match. This gives you the much-needed confidence boost as the fear of rejection is less. Easier communication: 71% of men in the age group 21 to 30 feel it is easier to communicate their feelings on dating apps than in person. Detaching yourself from the physical aspects of being uncomfortable in an awkward situation allows people to be more honest in the digital world.

Safe space: 56% of men surveyed said the most important thing that boosted their confidence is the fact that they could control how much they wanted to reveal about themselves on dating apps in terms of information, pictures, etc. This saves them from the judgemental thinking of friends, family and society while building a safe space to meet and interact with their ideal match.