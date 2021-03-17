He did what? Woman left heartbroken after watching ’the love of her life’ propose to another woman on Instagram

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Being dumped is bad enough but when you don’t know that you’ve been dumped and have to find out on social media, that’s straight up devastating. One day he’s telling you he loves you, then the next day he’s proposing to someone else. Sounds like a storyline of a soppy, grab a box of tissues, romance movie. Sadly this isn’t a movie. As unbelievable as it might sound, this actually happened to Twitter user @SimplyDipontsho. When @SimplyDipontsho came across an Insta-story of her guy proposing to another woman, she was crushed.

She took to the social media platform to express her shock, hurt and understandable confusion about what she had witnessed.

In her first tweet she tells her followers what she saw, “Last night my heart shattered into a million pieces as I watched “The Love Of My Life” propose to another woman on his Insta-story.“

If that wasn’t bad enough she revealed that he in fact told her that he loved her the night before.

Last night my heart shattered into a million pieces as I watched “The Love Of My Life” propose to another woman on his Insta-story. The same man that told me he loved me the night before... — YT: Something Like That with SimplyPontsho (@SimplyDipontsho) March 16, 2021

In a second post she adds that no-one could have prepared her for what she saw.

I was catching up on Gomora and I decided to scroll through Instagram,no-one couple have prepared me for what I saw...I still don’t understand how or why... I blocked him and unblocked him just to watch it again so I can be certain that it’s him. — YT: Something Like That with SimplyPontsho (@SimplyDipontsho) March 16, 2021

Event though she was left confused she did however admit that she had hurt him in the past but was under the impression that they had worked things out. He even told her that he loved her.

“I hurt him in the past...I thought we were past all that. He said “I want you to know that I love you” she said in another tweet.

I’m thinking about everything he said to me the last night we spent together,he brought up how much I hurt him in the past...I thought we were past all that. He said “I want you to know that I love you” he kept on repeating it over and over again. — YT: Something Like That with SimplyPontsho (@SimplyDipontsho) March 16, 2021

Of course women came out in support of the woman who was obviously completely heartbroken.

The pain this tweet... I feel it. Guys why mara? https://t.co/w03RjIDTAz — Katyuuwa's mutekulu 🇳🇦 (@shilongo_foibe) March 16, 2021

But, as they say, there are always two sides to a story.

The guy - her now ex - hopped onto Twitter to defend his behaviour.

As much as there is NO excuse for the way he did things, this was his response to her, “You shouldn't have cheated on me, love and light.”

You shouldn't have cheated on me, love and light. — Big_The_Great (@BigTheGreat2) March 16, 2021

In just one tweet he changed the narrative of the story. The plot twist!

He clears up what she in fact meant when she said “I hurt him in the past.”

In an instant kind words of sympathy and support turned into attacks.

Men quickly came to his defence, claiming that his actions were justified.

As expected, it soon became a girls verses the guys debate on cheating, forgiveness and moving on.