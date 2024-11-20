‘Healing’ Rachel Kolisi shares her heartache during London family holiday

Rachel Kolisi has shared glimpses of her recent family holiday in London on Facebook. The trip coincided with ex-husband Siya Kolisi’s participation in the Springboks’ match against England at Twickenham, which the Boks won 29-20.

The Kolisis announced they were ending their 8-year marriage in October, sending shockwaves around Mzansi and the world. Despite ongoing speculation about the cause of the breakdown of their marriage, Rachel’s social media posts captured heartfelt moments with her children and offered insights into her personal frustrations. Rachel posted a series of pictures on Facebook, showing her and their children exploring London’s iconic sights with a comment; “healing is not linear”.

One cute photo featured her seven-year-old daughter, Keziah, posing in front of the TV in her mum’s high-heeled boots. However, it was two posts Rachel shared that stood out. These posts hinted at her emotional journey, potentially addressing the rumours of marital infidelity that have surrounded her relationship. In one post, Rachel wrote: “Whoever abandoned you in the middle of the ocean has no right to know what the sharks did to you or how you managed it to the shore.”

The second was a picture of a notice board that read: “I will never forget who gave me a hard time when I was already having a hard time.” These cryptic messages resonated deeply with her followers, prompting an outpouring of support from fans across South Africa. Comments flooded in with words of encouragement and love:

@Nokuthula Xhakaza; The country is here for you. @Gill Martini; You are swimming to the shore being supported by a nation. Never forget that. @Babalwa Motile; Take your time and nurse your heart, be in places where you are surrounded by peace, happiness, and contentment. Sending you love.

@Zanele Intombi ZamaMpehle Lengesi; We have your back, mommy. @Nozipho Millicent Sifunda; Love and light, our favourite Makoti. While Rachel’s posts remain open to interpretation, her honesty and vulnerability have touched the hearts of many.