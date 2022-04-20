Heartbroken woman reveals her boyfriend of 2 years is married with kids

Most of us go into relationships thinking we’re in it for the long run.
Yes, there are a few hiccups along the way, but that’s all part of discovering if your chosen partner is the perfect fit or not.
For online user Mama Bear (@Chinaza_m_), finding out about her boyfriend’s indiscretions left her shell-shocked.
Taking to Twitter, she shared with her followers possibly the worst thing you could find out about your partner.
“Apparently my boyfriend of 2 years is married for 6 years now with 2 kids, I can't (find) the tears,” she wrote.
“For all the nights I prayed for him and gave my whole heart, it is well, unless I don't serve a living God.”
Her story was relatable on so many levels which is probably why it went viral with more than 37K likes.
The make-up artist received an outpouring of sympathy – until a fellow tweep brought out receipts.
Mama Bear was forced to defend her initial post, saying, “Not like I owe you an explanation but we had issues, I wanted to move on but he called saying he was terribly sick, I went into supportive gf mode, the rest is history.”
But the beauty of Twitter is that it can act as a form of catharsis, giving advice, even when you’re at your lowest.
This was the case here as many shared their own experiences of being burnt in a relationship and offered a virtual shoulder to cry on.
Signs are always there we just choose to ignore them.— Buhle😍 (@Buhle_Nolls) April 17, 2022
But he lied to her, how can she trust him again brother? She has already invested in him emotionally and physically and mentally. Even materialically. He betrayed her. He supposed to confess if he is having good intentions about her.— Zulu Uyesabeka !!! (@CetshwayoG) April 17, 2022
Some so called single guys are already practicing marriage more than the so called married men, some of whom merely had wedding ceremony. So living your "married" man for a so called single is not always smart.— sunday Najeriya ewolabi (@SundayEwolabi) April 17, 2022