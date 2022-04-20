Heartbroken woman reveals her boyfriend of 2 years is married with kids

Most of us go into relationships thinking we’re in it for the long run. Yes, there are a few hiccups along the way, but that’s all part of discovering if your chosen partner is the perfect fit or not.

For online user Mama Bear (@Chinaza_m_), finding out about her boyfriend’s indiscretions left her shell-shocked. Taking to Twitter, she shared with her followers possibly the worst thing you could find out about your partner. “Apparently my boyfriend of 2 years is married for 6 years now with 2 kids, I can't (find) the tears,” she wrote.

“For all the nights I prayed for him and gave my whole heart, it is well, unless I don't serve a living God.” Apparently my boyfriend of 2 years is married for 6 years now with 2 kids, I can't fine the tears.

Her story was relatable on so many levels which is probably why it went viral with more than 37K likes. The make-up artist received an outpouring of sympathy – until a fellow tweep brought out receipts.

Not like I owe you an explanation but we had issues, I wanted to move on but he called saying he was terribly sick, I went into supportive gf mode, the rest is history — Mama Bear 🐾 (@Chinaza_m_) April 16, 2022 Mama Bear was forced to defend her initial post, saying, “Not like I owe you an explanation but we had issues, I wanted to move on but he called saying he was terribly sick, I went into supportive gf mode, the rest is history.” But the beauty of Twitter is that it can act as a form of catharsis, giving advice, even when you’re at your lowest.

This was the case here as many shared their own experiences of being burnt in a relationship and offered a virtual shoulder to cry on. Signs are always there we just choose to ignore them. — Buhle😍 (@Buhle_Nolls) April 17, 2022