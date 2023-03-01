Her date said he had to ‘move his car’ but then never went back

They say you have to kiss many frogs before you find your prince. However, the frog has to at least stick around long enough to do so.

Whether you’re out on the dating scene to find “the one” or simply looking for a hookup, it’s not easy out there. Dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge have, however, made it a bit easier to find a date by simply swiping left or right as you scroll through what’s available on the market. This TikTok user did find someone she felt happy enough to go out on a date with, but it didn’t go as well as she had hoped.

The date didn’t last long – less than a minute to be exact! Raych took to TikTok to post a video, which has since gone viral with more than 4 million views and over 500k likes, captioned: “It’s ok you can laugh it’s funny”. The video shows her looking shocked with an overhead blurb saying, “When my hinge date leaves 45 seconds after meeting me to ‘move his car’ but then texts me ‘sorry wasn’t feeling it :(”.

I'm sure we've all heard of excuses people use to get out of dates, but a guy saying that he needs to move his car is certainly one for the books. While most viewers did see the humour in her experience, others added their horror date experiences. "I was on date with a guy that thought he texted his friend to call & give him an out … dawggg, HE TEXTED ME. I was too stunned to speak," commented one viewer.