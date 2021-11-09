Hey Jeff Bezos, karma’s not a liar, she keeps receipts

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is worth $203-billion. But even all that cash is not enough to keep girlfriend Lauren Sanchez from flirting with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Not fazed by the competition, Bezos declared all out war against DiCaprio after a video went viral, showing Sanchez making googly eyes at the ’Wolf of Wallstreet’ star during the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The footage shows the two deep in conversation while a silent Bezos stands on the side. According to USA Today, it’s already been viewed more than 16 million time on Twitter. Being the joker that he is, Bezos posted a response to the viral video with himself standing behind a danger sign with the caption: “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…”

With more than three million Twitter followers, you'd expect the Blue Origin entrepreneur to have a few allies.

Alas, this doesn’t seem to be the case. “With all the wealth you have in the world, you can’t buy a woman’s heart,” commented one user. Another said: “Dear Mr. Bezos, I realize you’re teasing Leonardo DiCaprio, but to be honest, you should have a conversation with Lauren Sánchez about public flirtation with another man when she’s with you. You may approve and enjoy it, but sincerely, her actions were a bit over the top.”

Who wouldn’t run away from a man who’s worth 203 billion 😂 — Josh (@snkrfein) November 9, 2021 But we can’t leave the blame at Sánchez’s doorstep. In January 2011 Bezos’s divorce from Mackenzie Bezos made world headlines.