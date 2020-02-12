Although dating anxiety is a normal and experienced by most people, it can be debilitating for some and severely affect both your confidence levels and your performance.
But there is a natural remedy to help you manage the symptoms of dating anxiety, explains Goodleaf community manager Amy Paterson.
CBD (Cannabidiol) is a natural chemical compound extracted from the Cannabis plant and can produce numerous positive effects for health and wellness. CBD is non-intoxicating and will not result in the "high" that is commonly associated with fellow cannabis compound THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).
“One of CBD’s best-known benefits is as a mood enhancer and alleviator of anxiety. Taking CBD oil on a daily basis can help relieve the effects of stress and improve overall mental clarity,” Paterson explained.
And CBD is not just to get you through the small talk – if your date goes well, CBD could become your new best friend in the bedroom.