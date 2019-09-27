The authors found that positive social relationships, social support and social acceptance help shape the development of self-esteem in people over time across ages four to 76. Picture: Pexels

Researchers have found that positive social relationships, support and acceptance helps shape the development of self-esteem in people. "For the first time, we have a systematic answer to a key question in the field of self-esteem research: Whether and to what extent a person's social relationships influence his or her self-esteem development, and vice versa, and at what ages," said study author Michelle A. Harris from the University of Texas.

"The answer to what age groups are across the life span," Harris said.

For the study, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, researchers analysed 52 studies involving more than 47 000 participants (54 percent female) looking at either the effect of self-esteem on social relationships overtime or the reverse effect.

The studies, all published between 1992 and 2016, included multiple countries like 30 samples from the US, four from Switzerland, three from Germany, two each from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, Greece, Russia and Sweden.