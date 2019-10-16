Newly-married women are still subject to fulfiling unwarranted expectations such as having children, say experts at Apollo Cradle, adding such familial and societal pressure on women can affect their mental health.
In the past year, Apollo Cradle - an initiative of the Apollo Hospitals Group, has seen significant increase in such cases where women have shown signs of lack of mental well-being, most of which are caused by the worry of bearing a child and to balance work and life after having a child.
"Having a child is a matter of joy and begins a completely new journey of exploring one's unknown side. However, women, including newly-weds are reporting mental health issues such as stress depression, anxiety, etc. owing to the pressure from family and society to have children," said Sadhna Sharma, senior consultant, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Apollo Cradle Hospital & Miracles Mediclinic in Gurugram.