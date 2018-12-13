Nordquist also ordered a fake bump on Amazon and claimed she was expecting. Picture: Pexels

London - A stalker who faked her own kidnap and ordered a pregnancy bump to dupe her ex into thinking she was expecting was jailed for four and a half years. Jessica Nordquist, 25, claimed she had been raped and sent pictures of herself bound and undressed to her former boyfriend Mark Weeks during the warped campaign.

As well as bombarding the 26-year-old with texts and emails, the American created about 20 Instagram accounts to harass him and sent details of his private life to the company where they had both worked, a court heard.

The pair met after Nordquist moved from the New York offices of video advertising firm Unruly to its London base in June last year. But they split that November.

Weeks said he was sent photos of Nordquist tied up in her underwear attached to an email that read: "Jessica Nordquist is the one who has been protecting your children from us. We raped and stole her tonight."

It sparked a police search and she was found safe and well in Scotland. She said she had been abducted by an MI5 agent.

Nordquist also ordered a fake bump on Amazon and claimed she was expecting.

She even went with Weeks to a clinic for an abortion but lied about having a termination. She claimed she then miscarried.

The graduate, from Alaska, said she ordered the fake bump for a pregnancy party. "I wanted the guys to wear it," she said.

Passing sentence at Snaresbrook Crown Court in north-east London, Judge Paul Southern told Nordquist: "This bizarre series of behaviour involved you breaking into your own apartment, taking a photo of yourself bound and undressed and travelling to Scotland.

"Mark Weeks spoke of having felt unsafe in his own home. He said he had been constantly scared."

Weeks had told the court how emails about his private life were sent to senior colleagues at Unruly’s offices in Whitechapel, east London. "I was embarrassed, I was really anxious," he said. His brother was sent a message on Instagram saying: "Your brother is in trouble. You should be more careful."

Prosecutor Claire Robinson said after the break-up, Nordquist asked to meet Weeks for coffee but when he declined he was "met with some angry text messages".

