How to get over a heartbreak: 7 ways to heal and move forward

Heartbreak is a universal experience, known to leave individuals feeling desolate and adrift in a sea of emotions. Whether it's the end of a long-term relationship or a sudden breakup, the pain can be overwhelming. However, it is not only possible to heal but also to emerge from the experience stronger and more resilient.

Below, we explore practical and touching strategies to restore your heart after heartbreak. The first step in healing is to acknowledge the wide range of emotions you may be experiencing. Picture: Pexels/Liza Summer Acknowledge your feelings The first step in healing is to acknowledge the wide range of emotions you may be experiencing sadness, anger, confusion or even relief.

Embrace these feelings rather than suppress them. They are a natural response to loss. Journalling can be a therapeutic way to express your thoughts, allowing you to understand and process your emotions constructively. Surround yourself with support In times of heartache, the importance of a solid support system cannot be overstated. Engage with friends and family who can provide comfort, empathy and a listening ear.

Sharing your experiences with loved ones can often ease the burden you feel and remind you that you are not alone in your pain. Self-care is critical in the healing process. Picture: Pexels/Brett Sayles Prioritise self-care Self-care is critical in the healing process. Engage in activities that nourish your body and soul.

Don't forget to indulge in hobbies that bring you joy, whether that's cooking, painting, gardening or dancing, allowing your heart and mind to discover happiness outside of the relationship. Limit social media exposure In today’s digital age, social media can often intensify feelings of heartache. It's wise to step back from online platforms that may trigger painful memories or comparisons.

Instead, focus on real-life interactions and moments that remind you of the present, rather than dwelling on the past. If feelings of sadness persist, consider seeking the assistance of a mental health professional. Picture: Pexels/Alex Green Seek professional help if needed Sometimes, the pain of heartbreak can feel insurmountable. If feelings of sadness persist, consider seeking the assistance of a mental health professional.

Therapists can provide you with coping mechanisms and objective insights that may help lighten your emotional load. Set new goals As you begin to heal, creating new personal goals can foster a sense of purpose. Focus on what you want to achieve in the future, be it in your career, health or relationships.

Setting small, achievable goals can provide motivation and a renewed sense of direction. Reflect on the lessons learned from your experiences—your needs, your desires, and how you can grow from this moment. Picture: Pexels/Jasmin Wedding Photography Embrace the lessons Every relationship, whatever its duration, teaches us something valuable. Reflect on the lessons learned from your experiences, your needs, your desires and how you can grow from this moment.