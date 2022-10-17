How’s this for a blast from the past? Tweep digs up loved-up picture of Boity and Cassper Nyovest

Back in 2015, Boity Thulo and Cassper Nyovest were Mzansi’s biggest celebrity couple. While the relationship only lasted a year, both were gracious enough to keep their lips sealed on why they broke up.

Story continues below Advertisement

That is until stirrings of cheating rumours came to the surface. During Lasizwe's ‘Drink Or Tell The Truth’ YouTube series, Boity gave some insight into her failed romance with Nyovest. Referring to his 2017 song, ‘I Wasn’t Ready For You’, where he sings about cheating on Thulo, she said: “It's been so long.

“Obviously, I am a human being, and I didn't find out through the song. I just didn't know he was going to put it in a song. “I was embarrassed. Mortified. No-one wants people knowing. Even though he did not mention names, it's like, obviously, you could pick up who it is. Bang hurdile (they hurt me).” Thankfully, both Thulo and Nyovest went on to find love with their respective partners, including Nyovest becoming a new dad.

Story continues below Advertisement

But one tweep has now dug into the Twitter vault to find a 2015 post from Thulo, writing: “You made me feel so incredibly special. What more can a girl ask for? 😍😍 @CassperNyovest. Yes, #itsLegit 😋” To make matters more cringe-worthy, it included a photo of the exes kissing.

Story continues below Advertisement

Awww Mahn. Congratulations. I Didn't Have A Twitter Acc In 2015. I'm Catching Up. x 🥺 https://t.co/n8CenrQPjQ — Rethabile ❤ (@TheRichRakgadi) October 15, 2022 In her defence, @TheRichRakgadi joked that she “didn't have a twitter Acc in 2015. I'm catching up.” Responding to her post, it appeared fans weren’t happy with her opening old wounds.

“Lol, why did you bring this up back to our TL FAM!?,” asked one online user. Another was convinced the tweet wasn’t even real, saying, “That tweet was photoshopped, Ndoda.” The relationship seemed to news to some, with one tweep admitting, “I Didn't Even.”