Looking closer still, he discovered that the woman sitting on a bench was indeed his wife – clearly enjoying the company of another man. Picture: Google Maps

London - Researching the best way to get to a bridge on Google Street View, a husband stumbled across an image of a woman stroking the hair of a man with his head in her lap.

The image had been captured by the Google cameras as they surveyed the area several years before, but the woman and her outfit – white top, jeans and heels – looked a little familiar.

It rapidly dawned on the man that the clothes were identical to those worn by his wife on many occasions.

And then, looking closer still, he discovered that the woman sitting on a bench was indeed his wife – clearly enjoying the company of another man.

The Peruvian couple are now divorced after the husband confronted her with the evidence of her infidelity, and she admitted to having had an affair.

The photos had been taken by a Google camera car at Puente de los Suspiros de Barranco [Bridge of Sighs of the Ravine], in Peruvian capital Lima in 2013.

The husband shared the photographs on social media, where followers commented that ‘it’s a small world’ and berated the woman for not being honest about her infidelity until she was caught.

The Google Street View vehicles, including cars, bikes and snowmobiles, have captured locations all over the world with 360-degree cameras as they drove up and down the world’s roads – bringing accusations of intrusion and breach of privacy.

Faces and vehicle number plates are now blurred out to comply with privacy laws.

Daily Mail